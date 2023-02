85th Birthday Joann Deines Joann Deines will be celebrating her 85th birthday on February 13th. Her family, Carol (Paul) Runge, Glenda (John) Heinrich, Harvey (Linda) Deines, Sheri (Scott) Harms, Jim (Tonya) Deines, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards of birthday wishes can be sent to 1119 Ave B, Bayard, NE 69334.