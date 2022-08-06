Birthday John Dillman Sr. The family of John Dillman Sr. is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Friday, August 12, 2022. His family includes his sons and their wives, John Jr. & Myra, Wayne & Nancy and Kevin & Teri, 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Cards of congratulations will reach him at 1807 Ave P, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.