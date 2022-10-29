90th Birthday John J. Oliver John Oliver will be celebrating his 90th birthday on November 7th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Cards may be sent to PO Box 283, Scottsbluff, NE 69363.
Birthday - John J Oliver
