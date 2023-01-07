90th Birthday Jon Needs Please help us wish Jon Needs of Morrill a happy 90th birthday on January 10th. Instead of cards or gifts, he would like his family, friends and acquaintances to put down their phones for a moment on his birthday and give their family or someone special a hug. Having been around ninety years, Jon realizes that time goes by too fast.
Birthday - Jon Needs
Related to this story
Most Popular
90th Birthday Clarence Maupin There will be a 90th birthday party for Clarence from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Central Church of Ch…
90th Birthday Richard White The family of Rich White would like to honor him for his 90th birthday on Jan. 1st with a card shower. Cards may b…
65th Birthday Jackie Shadegg Jackie Shadegg will be turning 65 on Dec. 19, 2022. Her daughter Nicole will be hosting a party to celebrate and …