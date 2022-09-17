85th Birthday Joyce Peterson In celebration of her 85th birthday on Sept. 20th, Joyce's family will be honoring her with a card shower. Please send cards and birthday wishes to her at 2325 Lodge Drive, Gering, NE 69341.
Birthday - Joyce Peterson
Related to this story
Most Popular
90th Birthday Evelyn Reichert Evelyn Reichert is turning 90 years old today! Her family, daughters and sons-in-law, Jean Ann & Greg Doxtat…
100th Birthday Eldon Armstrong Eldon "Butch" Armstrong turns 100 years young on Sept. 19th. His family would like to honor him with cards and …
80th Birthday Sharon Houck Happy 80th birthday to the best mom ever! We love you to the moon and back! Love Jamie & Deke, Aimee & Mike…