86th Birthday Karen Parish Karen Parish is celebrating her 86th birthday on November 12th! Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes can be sent to her at: 2100 Circle Drive #209, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Birthday - Karen Parish
95th Birthday Dorothy Gallawa Dorothy Gallawa is turning 95! Come help us celebrate her birthday from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Villa…
100th Birthday Andres Flores Andres Flores will celebrate his 100th birthday on Nov. 10, 2022. He was a resident of Scottsbluff until 1978 bef…
80th Birthday Connie McDonnough Connie McDonnough will be celebrating her 80th birthday Saturday, November 12, 2022. Please join her family in…
90th Birthday John J. Oliver John Oliver will be celebrating his 90th birthday on November 7th. His family would like to honor him with a card…
89th Birthday Carol Ziegler Carol Ziegler will turn 89 on November 13. Her family and friends would like to honor her with a card shower. Caro…
85th Birthday Ronald Bordeaux Sr. Ronald Bordeaux, Sr. will celebrate his 85th birthday on Oct. 27. Ronald was born in Rosebud, South Dakota. …