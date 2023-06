75th Birthday Kathy McCool The family of Kathy McCool invites you to join them for an open house to celebrate Kathy's 75th birthday on Friday, June 23, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, at the First United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 2002 Fourth Avenue, Scottsbluff. Refreshments will be served. Cards may be sent to Kathy at: 610 16th St., Gering, NE 69341.