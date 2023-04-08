80th Birthday Ken Mickey Ken Mickey will be celebrating his 80th birthday on April 25th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Please send cards and notes to Ken Mickey, 2550 Country Club Road, Gering, NE 69341.
Birthday - Ken Mickey
70th Birthday Sandra Franken Happy birthday to Sandra Franken who turned 70 on March 21, 2023. Her family is honoring her with a card shower t…
98th Birthday Bertha "Bert" Mowry Bertha "Bert" Mowry, a longtime resident of Scottsbluff and Minatare, will be celebrating her 98th birthday …
83rd Birthday Doug Kent Doug Kent turns 83 on March 16th. Please give him a call at 308-631-1136 and wish him a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Much love…