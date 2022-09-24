Birthday - Larry Holub

90th Birthday Panhandle Musician Turning 90! Larry Holub was born on Sept. 28, 1932, near Sheridan, Wyoming. He will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sept. 28, 2022. His daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Danny Sample, would like to honor him with a card shower. Please send your greetings to Larry at 1504 Cheyenne Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301.