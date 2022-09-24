 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday - Larry Holub

  • 0
Birthday - Larry Holub

90th Birthday Panhandle Musician Turning 90! Larry Holub was born on Sept. 28, 1932, near Sheridan, Wyoming. He will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sept. 28, 2022. His daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Danny Sample, would like to honor him with a card shower. Please send your greetings to Larry at 1504 Cheyenne Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday - Elaine Weyerts

Birthday - Elaine Weyerts

90th Birthday E'Laine Weyerts Elaine celebrated her 90th birthday on Sept. 17. She is married to Emil Weyerts and they have two children, Eli …

Birthday - Bruce Black

Birthday - Bruce Black

76th Birthday Bruce Black Bruce Black celebrated his 76th birthday on September 15th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. B…

Birthday - Mason Alexander Jones

Birthday - Mason Alexander Jones

Birth Mason Alexander Jones Charles and Doris Haas of Scottsbluff are proud to announce the birth of their great-grandson, Mason Alexander Jon…

Birthday - Joyce Peterson

Birthday - Joyce Peterson

85th Birthday Joyce Peterson In celebration of her 85th birthday on Sept. 20th, Joyce's family will be honoring her with a card shower. Please…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News