80th Birthday Linda R. Newberry Linda celebrated her 80th birthday on April 15, 2023. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Please send Linda cards and notes to her home address: 1922 3rd Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 39631-2418.
Birthday - Linda R. Newberry
