Birthday Lyle Hoke Lyle Hoke will be celebrating turning 80 on May 28th. Please join his family, wife, children and grandchildren to honor him with a card shower. Send you greetings to 1701 Avenue O, Scottsbluff NE 69361.
Birthday Harry Lynn Harry L Lynn will be turning 100 yrs. old on May 21. There will be a celebration with an open house Saturday, May 21, at R…
Birthday Dick Orr On May 27, Dick Orr will turn 90. His family would like to honor him with a book of remembrances. Dick is still fondly known…