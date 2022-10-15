 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday - Marjorie Burnette

Birthday - Marjorie Burnette

99th Birthday Marjorie Burnette Marjorie Burnette will turn 99 years old on October 22. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Her address is 320 E 42nd St, Apt N114, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

