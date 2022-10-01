102nd Birthday Marvel Freudenberg Moore Marvel Freudenberg Moore will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on October 10th. She was born in Kimball and grew up in Gering where she graduated from high school in 1938. She then moved to Gurley and has lived there ever since. She has three children: Jeanette Jackson, Bernice Russell and Richard Freudenberg; a foster son Randy Rhode; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandkids; and 13 great-great-grandkids. If you would like to send her a card, please mail to 2550 Craig Ave., Sidney, NE 69162.