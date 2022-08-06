Birthday Michael J. Marquez On August 6th we celebrated Michael J. Marquez's 75th birthday. We would love to shower him with blessings and cards. Please send birthday cards and blessings to 2535 Prairie Street, Gering, NE 69341. Thank you from Jacque, Jennifer and our families.
