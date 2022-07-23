Birthday Mick Lemley The family of Mick Lemley is hosting a card shower in honor of his 75th birthday on July 30. Please send birthday cards and wishes to: 250155 Lake Minatare Road, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Thank you from Sharon, Miles, Dawn, Matt, Kathy, Ashlee, Kenzie, Christopher, Dawson, Bralynn and Ila!
Birthday - Mick Lemley
