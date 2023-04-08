75th Birthday Monty Copsey Monty is celebrating his 75th birthday on April 9th. He was born April 9, 1948, to Jack and Alice Copsey of Minatare. You may remember him from West 27th Street Chevron or a couple years later from Monty's Conoco on the corner of 27th and B. He has always been a farmer at heart though. If you would like to help celebrate his birthday with a card and a memory, please send to 2101 5th Ave, Scottsbluff NE 69361.