95th Birthday Paul Christian Paul Christian, long-time valley resident and photographer, will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Sunday, September 17. Friends are invited to stop by Paul and Lydia's home at 1539 Broadway in Mitchell from 1-3 p.m. to enjoy coffee, cupcakes and conversation with Paul.
Birthday - Paul Christian
