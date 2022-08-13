Birthday - Rich Celli Aug 13, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birthday Rich Celli Happy birthday from the gang at the shop! 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthday - John Dillman Sr. Birthday John Dillman Sr. The family of John Dillman Sr. is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Friday, August 12, 2022.… Birthday - Michael J. Marquez Birthday Michael J. Marquez On August 6th we celebrated Michael J. Marquez's 75th birthday. We would love to shower him with blessings and car… Birthday - Sue Seiler-Jansante Birthday Sue Seiler-Jansante Celebrate with us by wishing Sue Seiler-Jansante a happy 70th birthday on August 9th, 2022. Please help us celebr…