Birthday Robert Meter Help us celebrate a very special man's 95th birthday by attending a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Calvary Memorial Church, 265 18th Street, Gering. If you are unable to attend the reception, cards may be sent to him at 1521 Avenue J, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
