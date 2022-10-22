 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday - Ronald Bordeaux Sr.

85th Birthday Ronald Bordeaux Sr. Ronald Bordeaux, Sr. will celebrate his 85th birthday on Oct. 27. Ronald was born in Rosebud, South Dakota. His daughters Beth and Tara; sons Ed, Chuck and Mike; 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 2000 13th St., Gering, NE 69341.

