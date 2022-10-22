85th Birthday Ronald Bordeaux Sr. Ronald Bordeaux, Sr. will celebrate his 85th birthday on Oct. 27. Ronald was born in Rosebud, South Dakota. His daughters Beth and Tara; sons Ed, Chuck and Mike; 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 2000 13th St., Gering, NE 69341.