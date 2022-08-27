107th Birthday Ruby Adams Ruby Adams is celebrating her 107th birthday on Aug. 30. She is the head of a five generation family that includes 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren. She enjoys Bingo, staying active and driving around with her daughter and getting lunch.
Birthday - Ruby Adams
