Birthday - Ruby Adams

  • 0
107th Birthday Ruby Adams Ruby Adams is celebrating her 107th birthday on Aug. 30. She is the head of a five generation family that includes 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren. She enjoys Bingo, staying active and driving around with her daughter and getting lunch.

