80th Birthday Ruby Koch Ruby Koch will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Saturday, July 1! Her daughters, Debra Rahmig, Tammy Henkel and Kathy Jo Brozek and their families, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, would like to make this birthday extra special by honoring her with a card shower. Cards and well wishes may be mailed to Ruby at 22 Stoney Creek Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Birthday - Ruby Koch
