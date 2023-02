85th Birthday Sharon Gowin Sharon Gowin of Mitchell celebrated her 85th birthday on February 4, 2023. Her husband, Floyd; her children Lori & Todd Karpen and Eric & Becky Gowin; grandchildren, Brandon & Tahlia Karpen, Mikaela & Jeff Winters, Molly & Jimmy Russell and Spencer Gowin; and great-grandchildren, Lacey Zorn, Grayson Karpen, Lane Karpen and Charlotte Winters, would like to honor her with a card shower. Well wishes may be sent to 1650 13th Ave, Mitchell NE 69357.