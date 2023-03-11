70th Birthday Socorro "Coco" Vergil If Roses grew in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch from us. Place them in our mother's arms And tell her they are from us. Tell her that we love her and miss her, And when she turns to smile, Place a kiss on her cheek And hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, We do it every day, But there is an ache within our hearts That will never go away. Happy 70th birthday momma. We love and miss you so much! Dad, Stacy, Joe, Trey, Max, Emilio, Jaime, Clara, Kamila, Natalia, Nolan, Kelsey, JC, Che, Kain, and Vida.