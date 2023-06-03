65th Birthday Steph Black Steph Black will be celebrating her 65th birthday on June 5, 2023. Her husband Bruce would like to honor her with a card shower. Please join in celebrating her special day by sending birthday wishes to 1502 Avenue L, Scottsbluff NE 69361.
70th Birthday Eloise Marquez Eloise Marquez of Mitchell will be celebrating her 70th birthday with God's grace and mercy on June 3, 2023. Plea…
90th Birthday Delores Schledewitz The family of Delores Schledewitz would like to wish her a happy 90th birthday. Delores was born on May 16, …
103rd Birthday Esther Huber We at Heritage Estates would like to celebrate Esther Huber turning 103 on May 14th. We are celebrating with a car…