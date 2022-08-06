Birthday Sue Seiler-Jansante Celebrate with us by wishing Sue Seiler-Jansante a happy 70th birthday on August 9th, 2022. Please help us celebrate her at Harvest Valley Church from 6-8 pm, 743 Winter Creek Dr., Scottsbluff or bless Sue by sending birthday wishes to 1740 Flaten Ave, Gering, NE 69341.