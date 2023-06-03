70th Birthday Susan Magnuson Look who is turning 70 on June 12, 2023. The family is requesting a card shower to honor the occassion. Cards may be sent to: Susan Magnuson, 1420 Cheyenne Ave, Alliance, NE 69301. Happy birthday Mom! Love, Sarah, Ryggin, Sheri, Kimberli, Julie, Tim, Bayleigh, Blaine, Kaitlin, Jackson, Kristin, Gunnar, Lance, Trisha, Lori, Erik, Hadlee, Saydee, Eain, Zachary and Annie
Birthday - Susan Magnuson
