Birthday - Willard "Bill" Loose

90th Birthday Willard "Bill" Loose The family of Willard "Bill" Loose would like to invite you to celebrate his 90th birthday with them at an open house on Saturday, Oct. 1st, from 24 pm, at the Zion Evangelical Church, 3517 5th Avenue, Scottsbluff. Cards may be sent to 2107 Avenue O, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

