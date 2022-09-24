90th Birthday Willard "Bill" Loose The family of Willard "Bill" Loose would like to invite you to celebrate his 90th birthday with them at an open house on Saturday, Oct. 1st, from 24 pm, at the Zion Evangelical Church, 3517 5th Avenue, Scottsbluff. Cards may be sent to 2107 Avenue O, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Birthday - Willard "Bill" Loose
Related to this story
Most Popular
90th Birthday E'Laine Weyerts Elaine celebrated her 90th birthday on Sept. 17. She is married to Emil Weyerts and they have two children, Eli …
76th Birthday Bruce Black Bruce Black celebrated his 76th birthday on September 15th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. B…
Birth Mason Alexander Jones Charles and Doris Haas of Scottsbluff are proud to announce the birth of their great-grandson, Mason Alexander Jon…
85th Birthday Joyce Peterson In celebration of her 85th birthday on Sept. 20th, Joyce's family will be honoring her with a card shower. Please…