92nd Birthday Yvonne Hoffman Yvonne Hoffman will be 92 on Thursday, May 18. Her children Don & Deb Vach, Cheryl Stoddard and Monte & Angie Vach, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would like to help her celebrate with a card shower. Please send cards to 1405 Avenue F, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Birthday - Yvonne Hoffman
