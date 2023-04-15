95th Birthday Bessie Hubbard HAPPY BIRTHDAY BESSIE HUBBARD! Bessie Hubbard, a longtime resident of Bayard, turns "95" years young on April 21, 2023. She was born in 1928, at home in the Red Willow Community. To many she has been Elementary School Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, Depot Museum and Nursing Home Volunteer, and friend. To us she has always been "Mom." We would like to honor Mom with a card shower. Please share a favorite memory for her to reflect on. Please send birthday wishes to: Bessie Hubbard, 10678 US 26, Bayard, NE 69334.