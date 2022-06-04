 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday Carmelita Edwards

  • 0
Birthday Carmelita Edwards

Birthday Carmelita Edwards Join us in celebrating Carmelita Edwards 90th birthday. There will be an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Elks Lodge, 1614 1st Avenue, Scottsbluff.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday - Lyle Hoke

Birthday - Lyle Hoke

Birthday Lyle Hoke Lyle Hoke will be celebrating turning 80 on May 28th. Please join his family, wife, children and grandchildren to honor him…

Harry Lynn Birthday

Harry Lynn Birthday

Birthday Harry Lynn Harry L Lynn will be turning 100 yrs. old on May 21. There will be a celebration with an open house Saturday, May 21, at R…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News