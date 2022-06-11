Birthday Carr Trumbull Carr Trumbull will be celebrating his 90th birthday on June 14. His wife, Sarah; children, Bill and Cheryl Trumbull, Jim and Brenda Trumbull and Ann and Frans deJong; and grandchildren, Alyssa and Ryan Morris, Aimee and Adam Werner and Andrew, Dani and Kate deJong, would love to have crazy or serious cards sent to Carr at 16 Regency Court, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.