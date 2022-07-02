Birthday Charles E. Haas Charles Haas will celebrate his 85th birthday on July 4, 2022. His wife, Doris; children, Vanessa (Tim) Fuchs and Matthew (Elizabeth) Haas; grandchildren, Brenton (Heather) Fuchs, Brianna (Luke) Jones, Bethany Fuchs, Caden, Owen and Evan Haas; and great-grandchildren, Raelynn Fuchs and Mason Jones (soon to be born), would like to honor him with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1525 Ave J, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
