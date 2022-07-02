 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday Charles E. Haas

Birthday Charles E. Haas

Birthday Charles E. Haas Charles Haas will celebrate his 85th birthday on July 4, 2022. His wife, Doris; children, Vanessa (Tim) Fuchs and Matthew (Elizabeth) Haas; grandchildren, Brenton (Heather) Fuchs, Brianna (Luke) Jones, Bethany Fuchs, Caden, Owen and Evan Haas; and great-grandchildren, Raelynn Fuchs and Mason Jones (soon to be born), would like to honor him with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1525 Ave J, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

