Birthday Donna Kisler The family of Donna Kisler would like to honor her with an open house to celebrate her 90th birthday. The celebration will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Heritage Park Community Room, 308 W 33rd St., Scottsbluff. If unable to attend, cards can be sent to her at 308 W 33rd St., Unit 24, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
