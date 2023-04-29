80th Birthday Doug Bolin The family of Doug Bolin is requesting a card shower to honor his 80th birthday. Born in Scottsbluff to Royal and Lucy Bolin on May 5, 1943, Doug grew up on the family homestead in NW Banner County and stayed there as a lifelong farmer until his retirement in December 2020. His family includes his wife, Joy; children, Evie (Stan) Flessner and Ron (Stacey) Bolin; grandson, Ryan (Hollie) and their children, Riley and Remington; and grandson, Reese Bolin. Please join us in celebrating his special day with cards of congratulations to 2460 Five Rocks Rd, Apt 217, Greeley, NE 69341.
Birthday-Doug Bolin
