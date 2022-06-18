Birthday Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Kenyon Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Kenyon celebrates her 92nd birthday on June 25. Her friends are invited to an open house in her honor on Saturday, July 2, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Mitchel Masonic Hall, 1321 18 Avenue. If you are coming in from far away, please let us know. Contact Nancy at nhkenyon@gmail.com.
