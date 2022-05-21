Birthday Fisherman May 21, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday If you know fisherman or if you don't. Call and wish him a Happy 86th Birthday 308-631-5755 0 Comments Tags Fisherman Birthday Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Harry Lynn Birthday Birthday Harry Lynn Harry L Lynn will be turning 100 yrs. old on May 21. There will be a celebration with an open house Saturday, May 21, at R… Dick Orr Birthday Birthday Dick Orr On May 27, Dick Orr will turn 90. His family would like to honor him with a book of remembrances. Dick is still fondly known…