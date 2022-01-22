Birthday/Francisco

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday Pauline Francisco Pauline will be celebrating her 101st birthday January 24, 2022. She currently resides at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. Her children are Carl and Cindy Francisco, Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Dale and Sandy Francisco, Stockton, California. Grand-daughter Sarah & Chris Stillahn, great grandchildren, Graceon and Cambrie Stillahn, Scottsbluff NE and grandson Lee Francisco, Phoenix, Arizona. Please send birthday cards to Pauline at: Heritage Estates, 2325 Lodge Dr., Gering, NE 69341.

