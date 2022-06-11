Birthday Harry Safford, Jr. Harry Safford Jr. will be turning 90 on June 22, 2022. Please join his family in celebrating this milestone at the Legacy of the Plains on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. If unable to attend, well wishes may be sent to: 6351 Rd. 42, Bayard, NE 69334.
