Birthday/Janet Schmeekle
Birthday/Janet Schmeekle

Birthday Janet Schmeekle It's is with great love and appreciation that we announce the 70th birthday of our Mom & Grammy, Janet (McFall) Schmeeckle, born January 31st, 1952 to Herbert & Arleen McFall. Janet graduated from Gering High School in 1970 and shortly after married her high school sweetheart, Mark. Together they raised a beautiful family and lived in Colorado, Oregon, New Mexico and central Nebraska. They always found their way back to Gering. Janet is the proud mother of 3 children and 9 grandchildren. Cards can be sent to Janet at 1030 13th Street, Gering, NE 69341.

