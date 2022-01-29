Birthday Janet Schmeekle It's is with great love and appreciation that we announce the 70th birthday of our Mom & Grammy, Janet (McFall) Schmeeckle, born January 31st, 1952 to Herbert & Arleen McFall. Janet graduated from Gering High School in 1970 and shortly after married her high school sweetheart, Mark. Together they raised a beautiful family and lived in Colorado, Oregon, New Mexico and central Nebraska. They always found their way back to Gering. Janet is the proud mother of 3 children and 9 grandchildren. Cards can be sent to Janet at 1030 13th Street, Gering, NE 69341.
Birthday/Janet Schmeekle
Related to this story
Most Popular
Birthday Pauline Francisco Pauline will be celebrating her 101st birthday January 24, 2022. She currently resides at Heritage Estates in Gerin…
Birthday Cleo Olson The family of Cleo Olson request a card shower celebrating her 90th Birthday on January 25, 2022. Cleo is blessed by her w…