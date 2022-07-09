Birthday Joe Foland Joe Foland will be celebrating his 70th birthday. His family will be hosting an open house celebration at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Chimney Rock Golf Course in Bayard. If you cannot attend, birthday greetings can be sent to him at 160852 Wrights Gap Rd., Gering, NE 69341.
