90th Birthday June Parker June Parker will be celebrating her 90th birthday on March 4. Please join us for an open house from 2:00-3:30 Saturday, March 4, at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., Gering. Let your presence be your gift.
Birthday-June Parker
Related to this story
Most Popular
80th Birthday Bill King On March 5th, Bill turns 80! Since an 80th birthday is such a special event, let's fill his mailbox with cards. If you…
80th Birthday Chuck Petersen Chuck Petersen will be celebrating his 80th birthday on February 23. Please come by 520 Box Buttue Ave in Hemingf…
101st Birthday Cheryl Wilkinson Cheryl Wilkinson is celebrating her 101st birthday on February 25th. Cards may be sent to 555 H St, Gering, NE 69341.
85th Birthday Shirley May Shirley May will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Wednesday, February 8th. Help her brother, sister, sons, daught…
96th Birthday Caroline Guzman Caroline Guzman will be celebrating her 96th birthday on February 11, 2023. Her family wishes to thank her for a…