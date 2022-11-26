80th Birthday Mable Meland Mable Meland will be celebrating her 80th birthday on November 28, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower! Please send cards and notes to Mable Meland, PO Box 236, Morrill, NE 69358.
Birthday-Mable Meland
Related to this story
Most Popular
97th Birthday Esther Schlotthauer Mrs. Esther Schlotthauer will be celebrating her 97th birthday on November 22. Her family would like to hono…
Birth Thomas Frank Semin Joey and Emmett Semin would like to announce the birth of their brother on May 18, 2022, in Omaha. Proud parents are …
86th Birthday Karen Parish Karen Parish is celebrating her 86th birthday on November 12th! Her family would like to honor her with a card show…
95th Birthday Dorothy Gallawa Dorothy Gallawa is turning 95! Come help us celebrate her birthday from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Villa…