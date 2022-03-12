Birthday/Maxcy

Birthday Ellen Maxcy Ellen Maxcy will celebrate her 104th birthday with her family March 14, 2022. Ellen came to Bayard with Herald Maxcy on their wedding day, March 2, 1937. She helped in the family business, the Bayard Bakery, while raising a family of 10 children. After the bakery closed, she opened The Honey Tree gift shop. She is proud of being a member of the United Methodist church for 92 years. Ellen now resides at the Chimney Rock Villa. Cards may be sent to B.O. Box A, Bayard, NE 69334.
