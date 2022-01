Birthday Cleo Olson The family of Cleo Olson request a card shower celebrating her 90th Birthday on January 25, 2022. Cleo is blessed by her wonderful husband Jerry; son, Cleve (Jan) of Pleasant Hill, MO, daughters, Gail (Fred) of San Antonio, TX, Georganne (Craig) of Castle Rock, CO, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Cards will reach Cleo at: 182 Park Avenue, Torrington, WY 82240