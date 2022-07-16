 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday Opal Morris

  • 0
Birthday Opal Morris

Birthday Opal Louise Morris Opal Louise Morris will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 15. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 2630 Pacific Blvd, Gering, NE 69341.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday Joe Foland

Birthday Joe Foland

Birthday Joe Foland Joe Foland will be celebrating his 70th birthday. His family will be hosting an open house celebration at 4 p.m. Saturday,…

Birthday Donna Kisler

Birthday Donna Kisler

Birthday Donna Kisler The family of Donna Kisler would like to honor her with an open house to celebrate her 90th birthday. The celebration wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News