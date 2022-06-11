Birthday Paul Blome This amigo, Paul Blome, is turning 90 on June 24th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Please mail cards to him at The Residency, 2100 Circle Drive, Care Center Rm 405, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
