Birthday Phil Corman

Birthday Phil Corman

Birthday Phil Corman Please help us celebrate Phil Corman's 77th birthday by sending cards to 10399 Road 82, Bridgeport NE 69336. His family will celebrate with his wife, Joan; his son, Jason and fianc� Elizabeth Snyder; son, Justin and wife Becky and their daughters, Alexis & Olivia; son, Preston and wife Maria and their children Brooklyn and JR; and son, Patrick.

