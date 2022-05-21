Birthday Phil Corman Please help us celebrate Phil Corman's 77th birthday by sending cards to 10399 Road 82, Bridgeport NE 69336. His family will celebrate with his wife, Joan; his son, Jason and fianc� Elizabeth Snyder; son, Justin and wife Becky and their daughters, Alexis & Olivia; son, Preston and wife Maria and their children Brooklyn and JR; and son, Patrick.
