90th Birthday Ralph Parker Ralph Parker of Gering is celebrating his 90th birthday on July 6, 2023! Please send well wishes to 2000 19th St, Gering, NE 69341.
Birthday-Ralph Parker
Related to this story
Most Popular
80th Birthday Robert Harvey Robert Harvey of McCook, formerly of Banner County, will be celebrating his 80th birthday on July 1, 2023. Please …
80th Birthday Larry Stoddard Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa is turning 80 on June 25th! He's got some celebrating to do and if you'd like to h…
80th Birthday Harold Mehling Harold Mehling will celebrate his 80th birthday on June 30th! His wife, Marilyn; children, Pam and Travis (Andrea…