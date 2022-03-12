Birthday Doris Reifschneider Darlene Dietz CARD PARTY!! Please join us in celebrating the life and adventures of two of THE loveliest ladies, DORIS REIFSCHNEIDER and DARLINE DIETZ of Scottsbluff by sending a card for their 85th birthday March 15! Notes and well wishes can be sent to both at 20 Regency Court, Scottsbluff NE 69361, Hosted by their children, grandchildren and great grand children - we LOVE you - HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!
Birthday/Reifschneider & Dietz
